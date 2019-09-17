Birmingham City fined £42,500 after Jack Grealish was attacked by fan

Paul Mitchell (left) ran on to the pitch and attacked Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish

Birmingham City have been fined £42,500 after a Blues fan attacked Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish last season.

Paul Mitchell ran onto the pitch and hit Grealish from behind during March's Championship derby between the sides.

Mitchell was jailed for 14 weeks on 11 March.

An independent regulatory commission has also warned Blues about its future conduct, having been found to fail to ensure the supporter conducted himself in an orderly fashion.

The three-person commission was unanimous in its decision, which Birmingham have the right to appeal.

The attack came after both sets of players had been involved in a melee when Blues midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld fouled Grealish in the fifth minute of the game.

Both clubs were fined £5,000 by the Football Association on 18 March for failing to control its players.

Mitchell, who was banned from attending any football matches in the UK for 10 years, was himself fined £350, which included £100 compensation for Grealish's "pain, discomfort and shock".

The Villa captain went on to score the winner in the derby at St Andrew's.