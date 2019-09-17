Concussion: Rugby-style video would aid Scottish football - Glasgow Warriors doctor

Christopher Jullien suffered a head injury on duty for Celtic against Hamilton Academical on Saturday

Scottish football would benefit from a rugby-style video review system to identify and remove concussed players, says Glasgow Warriors' team physician.

Dr Jonathan Hanson says having a medic in the stand watching and replaying match footage is "essential for player welfare" in all sports, if feasible.

"That's the step in rugby that's had the biggest effect - the video review," Dr Hanson told BBC Scotland.

"Medics don't see everything pitch-side; they only get to see it once."

On Monday, Scotland forward David Denton announced his retirement from rugby on medical advice following a concussion sustained playing for Leicester Tigers 11 month ago. Since then, the 29-year-old has suffered debilitating headaches, light sensitivity and other problems with his vision.

As well as video review, World Rugby has introduced independent medics, altered tackle laws and, in the professional game, implemented a standardised off-field head injury assessment so players who may be concussed can be temporarily substituted for examination.

There is no such protocol in Scottish football.

"Having a skilled pair of eyes with a screen scrolling back, looking for signs that somebody may have sustained a concussion or been knocked out is the biggest step forward that we've had in rugby," Dr Hanson, who has also worked with the FA and Team GB, continued.

"Lots of football doctors are disadvantaged in that if they're talking to somebody or they glance at the floor and an incident happens, they haven't seen it. Having video for all sport, if you can afford it and it fits in the framework, is an essential step for player welfare."

'The awareness is really lacking'

Former Rangers striker Andy Little retired in November at the age of 29 after suffering multiple brain injuries and post-concussion symptoms.

Little, who won nine Northern Ireland caps, believes the injury is poorly understood among footballers.

"The players are not educated well enough to know that if [concussion] happens, you need to go off," Little said. "The awareness is really lacking in the game.

"If you tear a hamstring, you hobble off and you know that's what happens.

"Football is a long way behind other sports. Over here, rugby is where it maybe should be and they're still looking at it. Football almost hasn't really bothered about it. There's definitely a lot more football could do it."