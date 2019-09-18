Bobby Burns: Hearts defender makes loan switch to Newcatle Jets

Bobby Burns has trained with Northern Ireland's senior squad and was called up by Michael O'Neill for a friendly against Luxembourg earlier this month

Northern Ireland Under-21 international Bobby Burns has joined Australian A-League side Newcastle jets on a season-long loan from Hearts.

The 19-year-old was primarily used as a left-back by Hearts boss Craig Levein but can also play in central midfield.

Burns played for Irish Premiership outfit Glenavon before making the move to Scotland in 2018.

"To have the chance to push for consistent senior football at my age is an exciting one," said Burns.

On top of international duties with Ian Baraclough's Under-21 side in Euro 2021 qualifying, Burns was called up to Michael O'Neill's senior squad for September's friendly against Luxembourg.

"I've played all of my football in the United Kingdom so far, and to come out to Australia is a fantastic opportunity but I know I'll have to earn my spot," added Burns.

"I have ambitions to kick on from Under-21 duties and play in the senior Northern Ireland team, and I believe playing for Newcastle will help me do that."

Burns will travel with the Jets to Dubbo as part of the team's pre-season preparations before their league campaign starts in October.