Forfar Athletic: Jim Weir & Barry Sellars 'recovering well' following motorway collision

Jim Weir and Barry Sellars were taken to hospital on Monday

Forfar Athletic say manager Jim Weir and coach Barry Sellars are "recovering well at home" after being involved in a motorway collision on Monday.

The pair suffered whiplash injuries and cuts and were taken to hospital but were allowed to return home overnight.

The driver of the other vehicle also avoided serious injury.

Weir and Sellars will take medical advice before any decision is made about whether they will be in the dugout against Montrose on Saturday.

Former forward Weir, 50, played for Hamilton, Hearts and St Johnstone and Forfar are the fifth club he has managed.

Forfar, who are eighth in Scottish League One, said on Facebook: "All 'Loons' supporters will we are sure be wishing Jim and Barry all the best following this harrowing experience and also a speedy recovery to full fitness."