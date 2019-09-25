Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United).
Sheffield United v Sunderland
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 25Moore
- 15Jagielka
- 19Stearman
- 20BryanSubstituted forFleckat 70'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 18Freeman
- 8Freeman
- 27Besic
- 14Morrison
- 23Osborn
- 11RobinsonSubstituted forClarkeat 57'minutes
- 22MoussetSubstituted forMcBurnieat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Stevens
- 4Fleck
- 6Basham
- 9McBurnie
- 16Norwood
- 21Verrips
- 24Clarke
Sunderland
- 16Burge
- 2McLaughlin
- 12Flanagan
- 3Lynch
- 28De Bock
- 8McGeouch
- 6Power
- 7Maguire
- 13O'Nien
- 17EmbletonSubstituted forHumeat 45'minutes
- 9Wyke
Substitutes
- 18Dobson
- 22Grigg
- 23Leadbitter
- 33Hume
- 40Taylor
- 41Connelly
- 43Patterson
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Tom Flanagan (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Phil Jagielka (Sheffield United).
Chris Maguire (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Conor McLaughlin.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by John Fleck.
Attempt blocked. Denver Hume (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke O'Nien.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. John Fleck replaces Kean Bryan.
Attempt missed. Luke Freeman (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Laurens De Bock.
Attempt missed. Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Phil Jagielka (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ravel Morrison with a cross.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Conor McLaughlin.
Attempt blocked. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Muhamed Besic.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Oliver McBurnie replaces Lys Mousset.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Leon Clarke replaces Callum Robinson.
Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dylan McGeouch (Sunderland).
Offside, Sheffield United. Kean Bryan tries a through ball, but Callum Robinson is caught offside.
Offside, Sunderland. Max Power tries a through ball, but Charlie Wyke is caught offside.
Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Denver Hume.
Foul by Kean Bryan (Sheffield United).
Conor McLaughlin (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sheffield United 0, Sunderland 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Denver Hume replaces Elliot Embleton.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Sunderland 1.
Attempt saved. Lys Mousset (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Phil Jagielka.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Phil Jagielka.
Foul by Luke Freeman (Sheffield United).
Chris Maguire (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Maguire (Sunderland).
Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Kean Bryan.
Attempt blocked. Tom Flanagan (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Maguire with a cross.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Luke Freeman.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Richard Stearman.
Foul by Ben Osborn (Sheffield United).
Chris Maguire (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.