Wolves v Reading
-
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Wolves
- 21Ruddy
- 4Vallejo
- 5Bennett
- 49Kilman
- 2Doherty
- 6Cavaco JordaoSubstituted forPerryat 42'minutes
- 8Neves
- 29Vinagre
- 7NetoBooked at 20mins
- 10Cutrone
- 17Gibbs-White
Substitutes
- 11Rui Patrício
- 16Coady
- 23Sanderson
- 26Perry
- 28João Moutinho
- 57Shabani
- 68Cundle
Reading
- 20Neves Virgínia
- 22HoweSubstituted forPuscasat 66'minutes
- 5Miazga
- 16McIntyreSubstituted forEjariaat 57'minutes
- 24Blackett
- 27Richards
- 19Meite
- 26AdamSubstituted forSwiftat 56'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 8Rinomhota
- 18Boyé
- 39Barrett
Substitutes
- 1Walker
- 9Baldock
- 10Swift
- 14Ejaria
- 21Olise
- 34Osho
- 47Puscas
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rúben Vinagre (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andy Rinomhota (Reading).
Attempt blocked. Yakou Meite (Reading) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Barrett with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. George Puscas replaces Teddy Howe.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ovie Ejaria.
Booking
John Swift (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Swift (Reading).
Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Swift (Reading).
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyler Blackett.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Ovie Ejaria replaces Tom McIntyre.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. John Swift replaces Charlie Adam.
Attempt missed. Charlie Adam (Reading) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Miazga.
Attempt missed. Yakou Meite (Reading) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Barrett.
Attempt missed. Rúben Vinagre (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pedro Neto.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Reading 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Reading 0.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tyler Blackett.
Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tyler Blackett (Reading).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Taylor Perry replaces Bruno Jordao because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Lucas Boyé (Reading) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Omar Richards.
Foul by Rúben Vinagre (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Teddy Howe (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Cutrone (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Charlie Adam (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Charlie Adam (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Boyé.
Attempt blocked. Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Neto.
Attempt missed. Josh Barrett (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Boyé.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Reading 0. Bruno Jordao (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick Cutrone.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Teddy Howe.
Bruno Jordao (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Adam (Reading).
Attempt missed. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Jordao.
Attempt saved. Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
Booking
Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.