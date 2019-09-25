Attempt missed. Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Moses Ogbu.
Chelsea v Grimsby Town
Line-ups
Chelsea
- 13Caballero
- 24James
- 15Zouma
- 44Guehi
- 3AlonsoSubstituted forMaatsenat 66'minutes
- 8Barkley
- 47Gilmour
- 22Pulisic
- 11PedroSubstituted forAnjorinat 67'minutes
- 20Hudson-Odoi
- 23Batshuayi
Substitutes
- 5Jorginho
- 9Abraham
- 19Mount
- 29Tomori
- 31Cumming
- 55Anjorin
- 63Maatsen
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 22Hewitt
- 2Hendrie
- 4Davis
- 25Pollock
- 3GibsonSubstituted forCookat 70'minutes
- 15CliftonSubstituted forWrightat 56'minutes
- 10Whitehouse
- 8Hessenthaler
- 9Hanson
- 7GreenBooked at 28minsSubstituted forOgbuat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Cook
- 12Robson
- 14Rose
- 18Vernam
- 19Wright
- 20Ogbu
- 23Russell
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 39,674
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ross Barkley.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Jordan Cook replaces Liam Gibson.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Max Wright tries a through ball, but Elliott Whitehouse is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Faustino Anjorin replaces Pedro.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Ian Maatsen replaces Marcos Alonso.
Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Moses Ogbu replaces Matt Green.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Elliott Whitehouse.
Attempt blocked. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro.
Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Wright (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Max Wright replaces Harry Clifton.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 4, Grimsby Town 1. Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Reece James with a cross following a set piece situation.
Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town).
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Elliott Whitehouse.
Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Harry Davis.
Attempt blocked. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Gilmour.
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Attempt blocked. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Gilmour.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Liam Gibson tries a through ball, but James Hanson is caught offside.
Foul by Ross Barkley (Chelsea).
Elliott Hewitt (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Chelsea 3, Grimsby Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chelsea 3, Grimsby Town 1.
Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Gibson (Grimsby Town).
Marc Guehi (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town).
Foul by Pedro (Chelsea).
Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Billy Gilmour (Chelsea).
Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 3, Grimsby Town 1. Pedro (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Chelsea. Kurt Zouma draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Matt Green (Grimsby Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Harry Clifton.
Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.