EFL Cup - Third Round
Chelsea4Grimsby1

Chelsea v Grimsby Town

Line-ups

Chelsea

  • 13Caballero
  • 24James
  • 15Zouma
  • 44Guehi
  • 3AlonsoSubstituted forMaatsenat 66'minutes
  • 8Barkley
  • 47Gilmour
  • 22Pulisic
  • 11PedroSubstituted forAnjorinat 67'minutes
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 23Batshuayi

Substitutes

  • 5Jorginho
  • 9Abraham
  • 19Mount
  • 29Tomori
  • 31Cumming
  • 55Anjorin
  • 63Maatsen

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 22Hewitt
  • 2Hendrie
  • 4Davis
  • 25Pollock
  • 3GibsonSubstituted forCookat 70'minutes
  • 15CliftonSubstituted forWrightat 56'minutes
  • 10Whitehouse
  • 8Hessenthaler
  • 9Hanson
  • 7GreenBooked at 28minsSubstituted forOgbuat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Cook
  • 12Robson
  • 14Rose
  • 18Vernam
  • 19Wright
  • 20Ogbu
  • 23Russell
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
39,674

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamGrimsby
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home17
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

Attempt missed. Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Moses Ogbu.

Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ross Barkley.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Jordan Cook replaces Liam Gibson.

Offside, Grimsby Town. Max Wright tries a through ball, but Elliott Whitehouse is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Faustino Anjorin replaces Pedro.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Ian Maatsen replaces Marcos Alonso.

Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Moses Ogbu replaces Matt Green.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Elliott Whitehouse.

Attempt blocked. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro.

Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Max Wright (Grimsby Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Max Wright replaces Harry Clifton.

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea 4, Grimsby Town 1. Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Reece James with a cross following a set piece situation.

Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town).

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Elliott Whitehouse.

Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Harry Davis.

Attempt blocked. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Gilmour.

Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Attempt blocked. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Gilmour.

Offside, Grimsby Town. Liam Gibson tries a through ball, but James Hanson is caught offside.

Foul by Ross Barkley (Chelsea).

Elliott Hewitt (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Chelsea 3, Grimsby Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Chelsea 3, Grimsby Town 1.

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Gibson (Grimsby Town).

Marc Guehi (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town).

Foul by Pedro (Chelsea).

Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Billy Gilmour (Chelsea).

Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea 3, Grimsby Town 1. Pedro (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Chelsea. Kurt Zouma draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Matt Green (Grimsby Town) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Harry Clifton.

Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

Top Stories