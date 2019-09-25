Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Caoimhin Kelleher.
Milton Keynes Dons v Liverpool
-
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 22Moore
- 2Williams
- 5Poole
- 4Walsh
- 25Brittain
- 29KasumuSubstituted forHoughtonat 61'minutes
- 18McGrandles
- 8Gilbey
- 11DickensonSubstituted forMartinat 45'minutes
- 9Bowery
- 27Nombe
Substitutes
- 1Nicholls
- 3Lewington
- 14Agard
- 16Martin
- 24Houghton
- 26Boateng
- 33Harley
Liverpool
- 62Kelleher
- 51Hoever
- 12Gomez
- 6Lovren
- 7Milner
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 20Lallana
- 8KeitaSubstituted forChirivellaat 63'minutes
- 67Elliott
- 24Brewster
- 48Jones
Substitutes
- 22Lonergan
- 46Lewis
- 55Kane
- 68Chirivella
- 72van den Berg
- 75Longstaff
- 84Clarkson
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 28,521
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home19%
- Away81%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt saved. Jordan Bowery (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 0, Liverpool 2. Ki-Jana Hoever (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James Milner with a cross.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Pedro Chirivella.
Foul by Pedro Chirivella (Liverpool).
Jordan Houghton (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Pedro Chirivella replaces Naby Keita.
Rhian Brewster (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Walsh (MK Dons).
Offside, Liverpool. Caoimhin Kelleher tries a through ball, but Rhian Brewster is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Jordan Houghton replaces David Kasumu.
Jordan Bowery (MK Dons) hits the left post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Conor McGrandles.
Attempt missed. Conor McGrandles (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Walsh with a cross.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Dejan Lovren.
Offside, MK Dons. Joe Walsh tries a through ball, but Conor McGrandles is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Joseph Gomez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Offside, Liverpool. James Milner tries a through ball, but Curtis Jones is caught offside.
Foul by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool).
Jordan Bowery (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins MK Dons 0, Liverpool 1.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Russell Martin replaces Brennan Dickenson.
Half Time
First Half ends, MK Dons 0, Liverpool 1.
Offside, MK Dons. Conor McGrandles tries a through ball, but Regan Poole is caught offside.
Foul by Curtis Jones (Liverpool).
Callum Brittain (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 0, Liverpool 1. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
Offside, MK Dons. Jordan Bowery tries a through ball, but Sam Nombe is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ki-Jana Hoever.
Attempt missed. Naby Keita (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adam Lallana.
Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Brittain (MK Dons).
Ki-Jana Hoever (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brennan Dickenson (MK Dons).
James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Bowery (MK Dons).
Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Naby Keita.
Attempt missed. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Bowery.
Attempt blocked. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.