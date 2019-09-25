EFL Cup - Third Round
Oxford Utd1West Ham0

Oxford United v West Ham United

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 12Long
  • 4Dickie
  • 5MooreBooked at 66mins
  • 3Ruffels
  • 7Hall
  • 8Brannagan
  • 22ThorneSubstituted forSykesat 23'minutes
  • 16Baptiste
  • 14Forde
  • 19MackieSubstituted forTaylorat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Taylor
  • 10Woodburn
  • 11Fosu-Henry
  • 13Stevens
  • 18Sykes
  • 23Agyei
  • 46Jones

West Ham

  • 13Jiménez
  • 5Zabaleta
  • 4Balbuena
  • 23Diop
  • 26Masuaku
  • 15C Sánchez
  • 11SnodgrassBooked at 68mins
  • 19WilshereSubstituted forFelipe Andersonat 66'minutes
  • 18Fornals
  • 37HollandSubstituted forHallerat 57'minutes
  • 27Ajeti

Substitutes

  • 1Fabianski
  • 3Cresswell
  • 8Felipe Anderson
  • 16Noble
  • 20Soares Cardoso
  • 22Haller
  • 54Coventry
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
10,450

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Matty Taylor replaces Jamie Mackie.

Booking

Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United).

Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Felipe Anderson replaces Jack Wilshere.

Booking

Elliott Moore (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Albian Ajeti (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Elliott Moore (Oxford United).

Offside, West Ham United. Jack Wilshere tries a through ball, but Albian Ajeti is caught offside.

Foul by Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United).

Mark Sykes (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Robert Hall (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Forde.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Sam Long.

Attempt missed. Anthony Forde (Oxford United) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Ruffels with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Anthony Forde (Oxford United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Mackie.

Attempt saved. Jamie Mackie (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mark Sykes with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Sébastien Haller replaces Nathan Holland.

Offside, West Ham United. Arthur Masuaku tries a through ball, but Nathan Holland is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Oxford United 1, West Ham United 0. Elliott Moore (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Sykes following a set piece situation.

Foul by Jack Wilshere (West Ham United).

Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Issa Diop (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Mackie (Oxford United).

Offside, Oxford United. Elliott Moore tries a through ball, but Josh Ruffels is caught offside.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Roberto Jiménez.

Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.

Foul by Nathan Holland (West Ham United).

Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins Oxford United 0, West Ham United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Oxford United 0, West Ham United 0.

Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).

Attempt blocked. Robert Hall (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliott Moore.

Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Anthony Forde (Oxford United).

Hand ball by Nathan Holland (West Ham United).

Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).

Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Holland.

