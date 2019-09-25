Substitution, Oxford United. Matty Taylor replaces Jamie Mackie.
Oxford United v West Ham United
-
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 12Long
- 4Dickie
- 5MooreBooked at 66mins
- 3Ruffels
- 7Hall
- 8Brannagan
- 22ThorneSubstituted forSykesat 23'minutes
- 16Baptiste
- 14Forde
- 19MackieSubstituted forTaylorat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Taylor
- 10Woodburn
- 11Fosu-Henry
- 13Stevens
- 18Sykes
- 23Agyei
- 46Jones
West Ham
- 13Jiménez
- 5Zabaleta
- 4Balbuena
- 23Diop
- 26Masuaku
- 15C Sánchez
- 11SnodgrassBooked at 68mins
- 19WilshereSubstituted forFelipe Andersonat 66'minutes
- 18Fornals
- 37HollandSubstituted forHallerat 57'minutes
- 27Ajeti
Substitutes
- 1Fabianski
- 3Cresswell
- 8Felipe Anderson
- 16Noble
- 20Soares Cardoso
- 22Haller
- 54Coventry
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 10,450
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Substitution
Booking
Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United).
Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Felipe Anderson replaces Jack Wilshere.
Booking
Elliott Moore (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Albian Ajeti (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Elliott Moore (Oxford United).
Offside, West Ham United. Jack Wilshere tries a through ball, but Albian Ajeti is caught offside.
Foul by Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United).
Mark Sykes (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Robert Hall (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Forde.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Sam Long.
Attempt missed. Anthony Forde (Oxford United) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Ruffels with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Forde (Oxford United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Mackie.
Attempt saved. Jamie Mackie (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mark Sykes with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Sébastien Haller replaces Nathan Holland.
Offside, West Ham United. Arthur Masuaku tries a through ball, but Nathan Holland is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Oxford United 1, West Ham United 0. Elliott Moore (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Sykes following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jack Wilshere (West Ham United).
Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Issa Diop (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Mackie (Oxford United).
Offside, Oxford United. Elliott Moore tries a through ball, but Josh Ruffels is caught offside.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Roberto Jiménez.
Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
Foul by Nathan Holland (West Ham United).
Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Oxford United 0, West Ham United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Oxford United 0, West Ham United 0.
Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).
Attempt blocked. Robert Hall (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliott Moore.
Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Anthony Forde (Oxford United).
Hand ball by Nathan Holland (West Ham United).
Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).
Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Holland.