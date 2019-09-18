Ivory Coast's Wilfried Kanon becomes Pyramids 11th signing

Wilfried Kanon played in all five of Ivory Coast's games at the Africa Cup of Nations

Egyptian side Pyramids brought their transfer window deals to 11 with the signing of Ivory Coast's Wilfried Kanon and Tunisia's Amor Layouni.

The club has not revealed the exact details of the deals made for the two players.

Kanon, 26, joins from Dutch side ADO Den Haag while Sweden-born Layouni, 22, moves from Norwegian club Glimt.

All 11 players have arrived since Frenchman Sebastien Desabre took over as coach in July.

Eight of those players are Egyptians with Uganda's Lumala Abdu, Kanon and Layouni the only overseas signings

"We are happy with the signing of Kanon, it was not an easy mission for us to sign him, and we are expecting a lot from him." Mahmoud Eid, the club's executive director said in an official statement.Central defender Kanon played in all five of Ivory Coast's games at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and has 41 appearances for the Elephants.

Winger Layouni made an impact on his debut for Tunisia earlier in September as he came on as a substitute to score the only goal of the game in a friendly win over Mauritania.

He then went on to start for the Carthage Eagles in another friendly against Ivory Coast four days later.

Pyramids is owned by businessman Salem Al Shamsy from the United Arab Emirates as the club tries to challenge the dominance of Al Ahly and Zamalek in Egypt.

His financial input has helped them qualify for this season's Confederation Cup.