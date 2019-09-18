Glenn Tamplin: Billericay Town owner to step down after almost three years in charge

Glenn Tamplin had a brief spell as manager in 2017 and guided Billericay to the FA Cup first round

Glenn Tamplin has said he has quit as both owner and director of National League South club Billericay Town.

In his near three years in control, the multi-millionaire owner oversaw promotion to the sixth tier and twice made the first round of the FA Cup.

But Tamplin said in a statement: "I need to listen to advice from people close to me and now is the appropriate time to move away."

Co-owner Andy Cosias is expected to continue running the Essex club.

A club statement added: "Please be assured that the wellbeing and stability of the club is now our primary concern.

"We will be looking at organising a fans' forum very soon allowing the opportunity to keep the supporters up to date with the plans for the club moving forward."

Under Tamplin's ownership the club signed a number of high-profile players including Jamie O'Hara, Jermaine Pennant and Paul Konchesky.

O'Hara, 32, was appointed as manager on Tuesday.

Tamplin originally said he would sell the club a year ago after suffering 'personal abuse'.

He added: "It hasn't been an easy decision and not one I have taken lightly.

"But I have decided now is the time for me to step aside from my role as both owner and director of Billericay Town FC."

In his time he has invested more than £2m in the club and improved Billericay's New Lodge ground.

Billericay are seventh in National League South, three points off second-placed Hemel Hempstead Town.