Irish Premiership: 'Glentoran let me down' - Paul Leeman

Paul Leeman feels that Crusaders can mount a title challenge after a disappointing campaign last season

Crusaders coach Paul Leeman says that he still loves Glentoran despite leaving the club "under a cloud."

Speaking on the Irish League Behaviour podcast, Leemen feels his exits from the Oval as a player and later a coach could have been handled differently.

"It's been a couple of times that Glentoran have let me down, but it's in my heart," said the 41-year-old.

Now on the Crues' backroom staff, Leeman feels that the Seaview side can challenge for the this season's title.

"As a four or five year old I used to go and watch the Glentoran," said former Irish League defender, "I then watched my heroes through my teenage years.

"I was very lucky to play for, then captain the club, and be really successful there."

Leeman moved to Crusaders as a player in 2011 as a player after being released by then Glentoran manager Scott Young.

He again moved to north Belfast outfit after leaving the Glens as a coach in May, following manager Gary Smyth out of the club after the board decided to appoint Mick McDermott to the Oval hotseat.

Paul Leeman departed Glentoran after Gary Smyth was sacked as manager of the east Belfast club

"They did offer me a role, but the role that I signed up for was to ultimately be Gary Smyth's assistant manager in a long-term project," admitted Leeman.

"I'm a loyal person. That project clearly changed and I had to be loyal to Gary."

Smyth hasn't returned to management since departing Glentoran, but Leeman feels his former defensive partner would be an asset to local football.

"Gary's young lad, Casey, is a star player," added Leeman, "He's off in Madrid watching him play football every Saturday.

"Someone like Gary has so much to offer so I think it's only a matter of time before someone takes a chances and brings him back into football."

There's a real hunger for silverware

Leeman replaced long-serving Crusaders servant Charlie Murphy in Stephen Baxter's coaching team at Crusaders this season, and feels the Seaview side have found the right balance this season.

The Crues are sitting top of the table after seven games, and Leeman feels they have learnt the lessons from their first season as a three-quarters professional club last year.

"I think Stephen would admit that last season was a case of suck it and see," said Leeman.

"This season he has his eyes open a bit more to what works and what doesn't.

Crusaders are unbeaten in the league this season and have won six of their seven games

"Simple changes have helped the players. We've altered our training because last year it was maybe a little bit too much.

"I think he has found that balance now and the players have all bought into it.

"We'll definitely go close to the title this season.

"A lot has been made about the money at Glentoran and Larne, but it's about bringing in the right players, and that's where Stephen has been clever.

"He's brought in players with good pedigree, who have been there and done it.

Leeman made over 100 appearances for Crusaders as a player before retiring in 2015

"Chris Hegarty has been a really good signing. He's strong and a leader, plus he wants to win things.

"I think Stephen's biggest problem is keeping all 24 players happy.

"They're all fit, ready and want to play. There's a real hunger in the dressing room.

"Against Glenavon on Saturday we weren't at our best, but we still managed to get the three points and that's a test of character."

Listen to the Irish League Behaviour Podcast with Joel Taggart, Liam Beckett, Paul Leeman, Glenn Ferguson, Lee Doherty and Philip Major.