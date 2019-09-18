Gary Caldwell sacked as Partick Thistle boss

From the section

Gary Caldwell has been sacked as the manager of Partick Thistle, the club have confirmed.

The former Scotland defender, 36, took charge in October 2018 after Alan Archibald's departure.

Thistle are second bottom of the Scottish Championship, without a league win this term.

"Partick Thistle Football Club informed manager Gary Caldwell that his contract has been terminated with immediate effect," a club statement read.

More to follow.