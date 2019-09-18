First Half ends, Club Brugge 0, Galatasaray 0.
Club Brugge v Galatasaray
Line-ups
Club Brugge
- 88Mignolet
- 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
- 15Mitrovic
- 17Deli
- 26Rits
- 11Diatta
- 25Vormer
- 20Vanaken
- 18Ricca
- 14Okereke
- 42Dennis
Substitutes
- 2Sobol
- 3Balanta
- 10Diagne
- 22Horvath
- 35Tau
- 44Mechele
- 80Openda
Galatasaray
- 1Muslera
- 22Ferreira Filho
- 27Luyindama
- 45do Nascimento Teixeira
- 55Nagatomo
- 99Lemina
- 92Nzonzi
- 6Seri
- 89Feghouli
- 9Falcao
- 11Babel
Substitutes
- 2Ozbayrakli
- 7Büyük
- 15Donk
- 19Bayram
- 23Andone
- 34Kocuk
- 97Mor
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Mariano.
Christian Luyindama (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Okereke (Club Brugge).
Foul by Radamel Falcao (Galatasaray).
Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hans Vanaken with a through ball.
Radamel Falcao (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Deli (Club Brugge).
Offside, Club Brugge. Mats Rits tries a through ball, but Ruud Vormer is caught offside.
Federico Ricca (Club Brugge) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. David Okereke (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruud Vormer.
Ryan Babel (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Clinton Mata (Club Brugge).
Attempt saved. Ryan Babel (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Club Brugge. Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis tries a through ball, but Krépin Diatta is caught offside.
Offside, Galatasaray. Mariano tries a through ball, but Mario Lemina is caught offside.
Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).
Ryan Babel (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matej Mitrovic (Club Brugge).
Foul by Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray).
Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Matej Mitrovic.
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mats Rits.
Attempt missed. Ryan Babel (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mario Lemina.
Attempt missed. Matej Mitrovic (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ruud Vormer with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Marcão (Galatasaray).
Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Babel (Galatasaray).
Clinton Mata (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Babel (Galatasaray) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Clinton Mata (Club Brugge).
Attempt blocked. Mario Lemina (Galatasaray) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.
Attempt missed. Radamel Falcao (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.
Offside, Club Brugge. Matej Mitrovic tries a through ball, but Hans Vanaken is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Krépin Diatta.
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Ruud Vormer.
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Christian Luyindama.
David Okereke (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.