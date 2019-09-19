Quiz: Can you name the 13 teams to have won the Europa League more than once?

Chelsea beat Arsenal in the 2019 Europa League final

The Europa League group stages get under way on Thursday, with five British teams dreaming of lifting the trophy in May.

Arsenal, Celtic, Manchester United, Rangers and Wolves are among 48 teams starting tonight's group stage games, with eight more dropping down from the Champions League later on.

Twenty-eight clubs have won the competition since it began life as the Uefa Cup in 1972, as a successor to the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, being rebranded as the Europa League in 2009.

But only 13 teams have won the competition more than once. Can you name them in three minutes?