Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sporting Braga

Wolves have lost both their Premier League matches since qualifying for the Group stage of the Europa League

Ruben Neves says the Wolves' run in Europe has not contributed to their poor Premier League start.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side finished seventh last season but are winless this term after advancing to the Europa League group stage following six qualifying games.

"Fatigue doesn't have anything to do with it, we're all top players and are used to it," Neves said.

"The Europa League doesn't have anything to do with our position."

Wolves have beaten Armenian side Pyunik and Serie A club Torino to reach the main stage of a European competition for the first time since 1980.

The Black Country club's route to their opening Group K fixture - a first-ever meeting with Braga - began against Crusaders in July, meaning they have played nearly twice as many matches as most of their domestic rivals.

"It's been a beautiful journey into the Europa League and it's a historic moment for Wolves; we're going to do our best," Portugal midfielder Neves added.

"It hasn't been an easy start to the season - we've had extra Europa League qualifying games and the Premier League is the best league in the world.

"You are always going to have these moments in the season and we need to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

"We have these games ahead of us and the most important thing is the game tomorrow. Our objective is to win the game. It'll be difficult but we're going game-by-game."

Team news

Wolves head coach Nuno has no injury worries with Ryan Bennett expected to be available after he missed the 5-2 home defeat by Chelsea in the Premier League last Saturday.

Left winger Wilson Eduardo and defender Vitor Tormena could both be absent for Braga, who finished fourth in Portugal's Primeira Liga last term.

Braga coach Ricardo Sa Pinto has no other major injury concerns although his side have - like Wolves - made a disappointing start domestically, sitting a point above the relegation zone after one win in their opening five games.

Match facts