Europa League - Group K
Wolves20:00Sporting Braga
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sporting Braga

Ruben Neves &amp; Willy Boly celebrate victory over Torino
Wolves have lost both their Premier League matches since qualifying for the Group stage of the Europa League

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Ruben Neves says the Wolves' run in Europe has not contributed to their poor Premier League start.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side finished seventh last season but are winless this term after advancing to the Europa League group stage following six qualifying games.

"Fatigue doesn't have anything to do with it, we're all top players and are used to it," Neves said.

"The Europa League doesn't have anything to do with our position."

Wolves have beaten Armenian side Pyunik and Serie A club Torino to reach the main stage of a European competition for the first time since 1980.

The Black Country club's route to their opening Group K fixture - a first-ever meeting with Braga - began against Crusaders in July, meaning they have played nearly twice as many matches as most of their domestic rivals.

"It's been a beautiful journey into the Europa League and it's a historic moment for Wolves; we're going to do our best," Portugal midfielder Neves added.

"It hasn't been an easy start to the season - we've had extra Europa League qualifying games and the Premier League is the best league in the world.

"You are always going to have these moments in the season and we need to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

"We have these games ahead of us and the most important thing is the game tomorrow. Our objective is to win the game. It'll be difficult but we're going game-by-game."

Team news

Wolves head coach Nuno has no injury worries with Ryan Bennett expected to be available after he missed the 5-2 home defeat by Chelsea in the Premier League last Saturday.

Left winger Wilson Eduardo and defender Vitor Tormena could both be absent for Braga, who finished fourth in Portugal's Primeira Liga last term.

Braga coach Ricardo Sa Pinto has no other major injury concerns although his side have - like Wolves - made a disappointing start domestically, sitting a point above the relegation zone after one win in their opening five games.

Match facts

  • This will be the first competitive meeting between Wolves and Braga.
  • Wolves have won five of their six previous meetings with Portuguese opponents (L1), though all of those came between 1971 and 1974.
  • Braga have only won one of their eight away matches against English opposition (D2 L5), beating Birmingham 3-1 in the 2011-12 Europa League.
  • The Portuguese side have never lost their opening group stage game in the Europa League before, winning three and drawing one. All three of those wins have come in away games.
  • This is Wolves' first appearance in a major European competition since the 1980-81 Uefa Cup. They won all six of their Europa League qualifiers this season, netting 19 goals, with Diogo Jota having a hand in eight of those goals (three goals, five assists).

