Victor Lindelof: Man Utd defender signs deal to 2024 with option for further year

Victor Lindelof, pictured with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, joined Manchester United from Benfica in June 2017

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has signed a new contract through to the summer of 2024, with the option of a further year.

The Sweden international, 25, has made 74 appearances for the club since joining from Benfica for £31m in June 2017.

"Since the day I arrived at United it has felt like home," said Lindelof.

"I've grown significantly both as a player and as a person in the last two years."

Lindelof has started every game for United so far this season alongside £80m summer signing Harry Maguire.

He is the second Manchester United player to commit his future to the club this week after goalkeeper David de Gea signed a new deal on Monday.

"I know that everyone at the club shares this vision and will give everything to get Manchester United back to where it belongs," added Lindelof, who began his career at Swedish club Vasteras before moving to Benfica in 2011.

"I'm still young and know I can improve further but with the help of the boss and his coaching staff, I believe that only good things are ahead for this great club."

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "Victor has established himself here and has become a very important part of our team. He brings calmness on the pitch and I can see that he is determined to help this club and to be successful here.

"I'm extremely happy that he has committed his future to Manchester United. We're all looking forward to working together to deliver the success and get United back to where we know the club belongs."