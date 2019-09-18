Harry Kane says Tottenham are not learning from mistakes

Tottenham failed to win their first three Champions League group games on their way to the final last season

Harry Kane says Tottenham have not learned from their mistakes after they threw away a 2-0 lead against Olympiakos in the Champions League.

Despite leading through Kane's penalty and Lucas Moura's emphatic finish, last season's beaten finalists were held to a 2-2 draw in Greece.

"You can see why the manager is frustrated," said England forward Kane.

"He has been here for five years now and we are still making similar mistakes as we were the first year."

Tottenham also conceded a 2-0 lead in the north London derby at Arsenal on 1 September, and Kane said the team had to improve.

"We are not young any more, we are not inexperienced, we have played in big games for club and country," he added.

"We have to try to find a way to get around it and improve and get better. That is all we can try to do."

Pochettino, who was appointed by Spurs in May 2014, questioned his team's attitude after dropping two points. His side's next game in Group B is at home to German champions Bayern Munich on 1 October.

"In the beginning of this season we are conceding a lot of chances and lots of goals and we need to change that," said the Argentine.

"The only way we can change is being more demanding from ourselves.

"That is the way we are going to approach the different days and be more consistent.

"Training needs to be harder. Psychologically harder.

"I feel very disappointed. In the first half, I wasn't happy with our performance. From the beginning we had a plan and we didn't respect the plan.

"That is what disappointed me most and that is what I told the players at half-time."