Kelvin Maynard: Former Burton and Antwerp defender shot and killed in Amsterdam
Former Burton Albion defender Kelvin Maynard has been shot and killed in Amsterdam, Dutch police have confirmed.
The 32-year-old was shot in his car and police are appealing for witnesses as they search for two suspects who they say escaped on a black scooter.
Officers from a nearby fire station tried to help Maynard but he later died of his injuries.
The Dutch-Surinamese player, who also had a spell at Royal Antwerp, was at non-league Dutch club Alphense Boys.