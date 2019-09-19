Frenchman Nicolas Dupuis signs new deal as Madagascar coach

Frenchman Nicolas Dupuis will combine his job as Madagascar coach with his role at French club Fleury 91

Frenchman Nicolas Dupuis has signed a new four-year deal to continue as coach of Madagascar.

The 51-year-old, whose contract expired in July, was rewarded for exceeding expectations by reaching the last eight with the Barea at this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Barea stunned Nigeria 2-0 en route to topping Group B, and then got the better of DR Congo in a round of 16 thriller, winning 4-2 on penalties after a pulsating 2-2 draw after extra time.

He will also serve a new role as Technical Director of the Madagascar Football Federation (FMF) and combine both with his job as coach of French fourth-tier side Fleury 91, where he still has a three year deal.

"We are proud and congratulate, Nicolas Dupuis, for his renewal and new role as technical director," the French club wrote on its official website.

Madagascar president Andry Rajoelina (who pays the coach) and the newly-elected FMF boss Raoul Arizaka believe Dupuis has the right experience and tactical acumen to help develop the country's football.

They face Ivory Coast, Niger and Ethiopia in Group K of the qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.