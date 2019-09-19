Southend United issued with new winding-up petition as financial problems continue

There have been financial worries at Roots Hall for many years

Southend United have been issued with yet another winding-up petition by HM Revenue and Customs, reports BBC Essex.

The Shrimpers have been dealt a series of winding-up petitions - including one earlier this year - over the course of a decade.

Their financial problems have continued and the new petition is due to be heard at the Royal Courts of Justice on 16 October.

Southend are currently second from bottom of the League One table.

The club, who are yet to win in the league this season and have lost seven of their eight games, are also looking for a new manager after Kevin Bond resigned earlier this month.