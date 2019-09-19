Aberdeen: Craig Bryson and Funso Ojo add to Derek McInnes' 'worst injury crisis'

Craig Bryson joined Aberdeen after leaving Derby County this summer

Fresh injury blows to Funso Ojo and Craig Bryson have led manager Derek McInnes to describe it as the worst crisis in his time at the club.

Ojo, the Belgian signed from Scunthorpe United for £125,000, will be sidelined for the next three months.

Fellow midfielder Craig Bryson, the former Scotland international who also arrived this summer, from Derby County, has been ruled out for a month.

They join a host of other first team players in the treatment room.

Injuries had already restricted Bryson to only four starts and one substitute appearance for Aberdeen and the 32-year-old had to come off early in the second half during Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to St Johnstone.

Former PSV Eindhoven 28-year-old Ojo followed nine minutes before the end of his 10th appearances of the season.

Forward Scott Wright was ruled out for the season last week with a knee injury, while midfielder Stephen Gleeson and centre-backs Scott McKenna and Ash Taylor are still sidelined.

However, right-back Shay Logan returned to the bench from injury on Saturday and midfielder Dean Campbell is back in training.

More to follow.