Friday's gossip column: Mane, Silva, Haaland, Zidane, Lukaku

Liverpool have opened talks with Senegal forward Sadio Mane over a new five-and-a-half year deal that would see the 27-year-old become the club's highest paid player, earning around £220,000 a week. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Star)

Former Spain midfielder David Silva will sign for David Beckham's MLS expansion side Inter Miami when the 33-year-old leaves Manchester City at the end of the season. (Independent)

Real Madrid would have to pay around 80 million euros (£70.5m) if they want to sack under-pressure manager Zinedine Zidane (Sport - in Spanish)

Barcelona are the latest club to be linked with 19-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, who scored a hat-trick on his Champions League debut for Red Bull Salzburg against Genk on Tuesday. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, says it would be "nice" if his son joined Manchester United despite playing for their rivals Leeds and Manchester City during his playing career. (TV2 via Mail)

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke invested his own money on transfers this summer rather than rely on the club's self sustaining model to fund the deals. (Mirror)

Chelsea are optimistic the ankle injury suffered by 20-year-old England midfielder Mason Mount against Valencia on Tuesday is not as serious as first feared. (Standard)

Leicester sent scouts to watch 29-year-old Portugal full-back Andre Almeida play for Benfica against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday. (Record via Leicester Mercury)

Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, 27, says he feels "a little downbeat" at his lack of playing time at Liverpool this season but insists he is "comfortable" at Anfield. (Liverpool Echo)

Everton and Newcastle have been tracking the progress of Atlanta United's 25-year-old Venezuela striker Josef Martinez. (Chronicle)

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku and team-mate Marcelo Brozovic had to be separated by Alexis Sanchez after a dressing room row erupted following their 1-1 Champions League draw against Slavia Prague on Tuesday. (Mail)

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, 24, is confident of breaking into the England squad after an inspirational conversation with Villa assistant John Terry helped convince him he is good enough to earn a call-up. (Standard)

Concussion substitutes could be introduced in football with the International Football Association Board (IFAB) due to discuss the proposal at a meeting in Zurich next month. (The Athletic - subscription required)