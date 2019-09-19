John Robertson: Hearts legend to be inducted into Hall of Fame

John Robertson is now the Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager

Former Hearts striker John Robertson is to be inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame.

Robertson, who is the current manager of Inverness Caledonian Thistle, is one of five who will be honoured at Hampden at the end of October.

The inductees were initially nominated by the general public before being confirmed by an expert panel.

"I am so proud," said Robertson, who scored 214 goals for Hearts and was capped 16 times by Scotland.

"It will be an honour and very humbling to see my name alongside so many legends of Scottish football including Hearts greats Dave Mackay, Willie Bauld and Bobby Walker."