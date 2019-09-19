Aldo Kalulu: Swansea being patient with injured forward

Aldo Kalulu (R) is on loan from Basel at Swansea City

Swansea City forward Aldo Kalulu could be out for another month due to an ankle injury.

Kalulu, 23, has made only two appearances since joining on a season-long loan from Basel.

Head coach Steve Cooper says Swansea are having to be patient with the ex-Lyon player, who last featured against Preston on 17 August.

"Aldo is still a few weeks away at the minimum. He has had quite a difficult one to settle down," said Cooper.

"We are very happy with his attitude, but unfortunately he has a way to go before getting back on the grass."

Kalulu is likely to be the only absentee when Swansea go to Bristol City on Saturday.

Cooper's team, who are second in the Championship, will look to respond to their first defeat of the season - a 1-0 reverse at home to Nottingham Forest - against the fourth-placed Robins.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ashley Williams: Wales' vegan captain wants more caps

"Football's a competition. It's about winning and losing - you have to be able to deal with both," Cooper said.

"Forest are a good team, but we have drawn a line under it and now we are looking forward."

Cooper argues it is too early in the season "to be taking any sort of notice" of the table, but says Bristol City are a side capable of making a mark in the second tier.

Lee Johnson's team (13 goals) are one of just two in the division who have scored more than Swansea (12) so far this season, although Cooper's side also boast an impressive defensive record.

Only Leeds (three) have conceded fewer goals than Swansea (five) in the early stages of the Championship campaign.

"I've said all along that there are two sides to the game," Cooper added.

"The first idea is always to play with the ball - we would rather have it than not - but other teams have the same idea, so when they have it you've got to be very organised and have an idea of how you want to get it back.

"We are not snobbish enough to not pay attention to that."