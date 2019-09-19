Kilmarnock: Angelo Alessio encouraged after Killie change

Kilmarnock have begun picking up results since they changed to a defensive style.

Angelo Alessio says time has helped to heal the wounds of Kilmarnock's chastening start to the season.

The Scottish Premiership side were dumped out of the Europa League by Connah's Quay Nomads at the first hurdle in July.

After losing their first two league games, though, they have now taken seven points and three clean sheets from their last three matches.

"Of course, it was important to change something," said the Killie manager.

"I think every manager needs time to understand the situation. At the beginning we had a problem and the season started very early.

"We lost against Connah's Quay and it changed our plans. When we started the first match in the Premiership we lost against Rangers at the end of the game.

"A lot of difficult times have passed but I think it was important to understand our dimensions and know the players because, for me as a coach, these are all new players and there needed to be time to know and understand our situation and the right style of play."

'Celtic are like Juventus'

Kilmarnock have already taken points off Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Hibernian in the league this season and were also within a few minutes of claiming a draw against Rangers in the opening game of the season.

Next up, is a visit to Scottish champions Celtic, with Alessio admitting their opponents will pose an even bigger challenge.

"I think Celtic are like Juventus in Italy. It's an extra tough game," said the Kilmarnock boss,

"They have a lot of good players and they can rotate plenty of good players during the game. We will prepare the best way for this game.

"Of course, we will face a lot of difficult there but we will try our best.

"They have a big squad and a lot of players. I don't think they'll have any problems after their European game."