Neil Danns: Tranmere Rovers sign former Bury captain

Guyana international Neil Danns helped Bury win promotion from League Two last season

Tranmere Rovers have signed former Bury captain Neil Danns on a deal until the end of the season.

The 36-year-old midfielder was a free agent after the Shakers were expelled from the EFL in August.

"Once I was given the opportunity to come down and meet the manager, it is a club that I wanted to be a part of," Danns told the club website.

"What the lads have achieved so far with back-to-back promotions is unbelievable."

