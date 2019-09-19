Neil Danns: Tranmere Rovers sign former Bury captain
Tranmere Rovers have signed former Bury captain Neil Danns on a deal until the end of the season.
The 36-year-old midfielder was a free agent after the Shakers were expelled from the EFL in August.
"Once I was given the opportunity to come down and meet the manager, it is a club that I wanted to be a part of," Danns told the club website.
"What the lads have achieved so far with back-to-back promotions is unbelievable."
