Laurent Banide: Oldham Athletic sack boss after 11 games in charge

League Two side Oldham Athletic have sacked head coach Laurent Banide after 11 matches in charge.

The 51-year-old Frenchman took over at Boundary Park in June but won just twice and saw his team throw away a two-goal lead to draw at lowly Scunthorpe on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Latics said "an update on the new head coach will be made soon".

Oldham host fellow strugglers Morecambe on Saturday.

More to follow.