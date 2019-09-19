Laurent Banide: Oldham Athletic sack boss after 11 games in charge
League Two side Oldham Athletic have sacked head coach Laurent Banide after 11 matches in charge.
The 51-year-old Frenchman took over at Boundary Park in June but won just twice and saw his team throw away a two-goal lead to draw at lowly Scunthorpe on Tuesday.
In a statement, the Latics said "an update on the new head coach will be made soon".
Oldham host fellow strugglers Morecambe on Saturday.
More to follow.