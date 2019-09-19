Rennes 1-1 Celtic: 'We can get even better' - Neil Lennon after Europa League draw

Neil Lennon believes that Celtic would have had another penalty against Rennes if VAR was used.

Neil Lennon says his Celtic side can get even better after being "the better team" in their Europa League draw in Rennes.

Ryan Christie's penalty cancelled out Mbaye Niang's first-half spot-kick to give the Scottish champions a point against the side currently second in Ligue 1.

Lennon says his side can use the result as a platform for success in Europe.

"It's a great start, but you always want more," said the Celtic manager.

"I thought we were the better team. We should have had a penalty for a foul on Ryan Christie, but I have to be satisfied with coming away from home and playing very strongly against a good side. It speaks volumes about the character and quality of the team.

"I'm delighted with the performance and I know we can improve as we go on. We have a lot to look forward to.

"Off the back of a great domestic result, getting another great result away from home gives us a lot of confidence. We thoroughly merited a point, if not the three points."

Celtic's away form 'very pleasing'

The 1-1 draw was a repeat of the one played out in the same competition at Rennes' Roazhon Park eight years ago, with the Celtic side that day including the likes of Victor Wanyama and Ki Sung-Yueng.

And Lennon says his current squad is better than the one he took to France in his first spell in charge.

"This team is superior to the team I had seven or eight years ago, there's more experience at this level," he said.

"Callum McGregor and Scott Brown were brilliant, Christopher Jullien had an outstanding game too. James Forrest comes up with another big moment in the game. Fraser Forster didn't have a great deal to do.

"We're unbeaten away from home this season in Europe, which is down to the players - the system seems to suit them and we're scoring goals."

Meanwhile, Lennon confirmed Boli Bolingoli is a "doubt for the next few games" after going off with an adductor strain.

"We didn't want to take too many chances with him," he said. "I don't think it's too serious but it's not like him to come off."