Mason Greenwood: Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says young striker will be important

Mason Greenwood made his senior debut for Manchester United as a substitute against Paris St-Germain in the Champions League in March

Mason Greenwood's Europa League winner against Astana shows Manchester United were right to allow Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Greenwood, 17, scored the only goal of the match on Thursday to become United's youngest scorer in Europe.

Asked about keeping Greenwood but letting Lukaku and Sanchez go, United boss Solskjaer said: "For me it was the right decision.

"He's going to be important."

United allowed Chile forward Sanchez join Inter Milan on loan in August after selling Belgium striker Lukaku to Inter for £74m.

Yet Greenwood's first senior goal ensured United made a winning start to their European campaign.

The Bradford-born England Under-21 forward is the first player born in the 2000s to score a senior goal for United.

"We always know that in and around the box he's one of the best finishers we've got," added Solskjaer.

"If you want to make it as a United player you have to handle the fans. Mason won us the game so we're very pleased for him."

United are keen to tie striker Greenwood down to a new contract.

He signed professional terms last year but celebrates his 18th birthday on 1 October and United are hopeful of being able to mark the occasion with a lucrative new deal.

"We are always in talks with the boys about how we see the future. Mason is one we want to keep with us," added Solskjaer.