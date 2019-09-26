Fulham v Wigan Athletic

Fulham have drawn their past three games 1-1 and are without a win in five games in all competitions

Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald is a doubt with a calf injury for the visit of Wigan Athletic on Friday.

Harry Arter could be restored to the starting line-up as the Whites look to end a four-match winless league run.

Latics manager Paul Cook has received a triple injury boost, with midfielder Gary Roberts and forwards Josh Windass and Anthony Pilkington all back in training following injuries.

However, the trip to Craven Cottage is likely to come too soon for the trio.

Tom Pearce is the only member of the Wigan squad still sidelined, with the left-back recovering from a back injury.

Match facts