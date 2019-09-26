Championship
Fulham19:45Wigan
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Wigan Athletic

Fulham defender Tim Ream
Fulham have drawn their past three games 1-1 and are without a win in five games in all competitions
Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald is a doubt with a calf injury for the visit of Wigan Athletic on Friday.

Harry Arter could be restored to the starting line-up as the Whites look to end a four-match winless league run.

Latics manager Paul Cook has received a triple injury boost, with midfielder Gary Roberts and forwards Josh Windass and Anthony Pilkington all back in training following injuries.

However, the trip to Craven Cottage is likely to come too soon for the trio.

Tom Pearce is the only member of the Wigan squad still sidelined, with the left-back recovering from a back injury.

Match facts

  • Fulham are unbeaten in their last 17 league matches against Wigan (W7 D10) since a 1-0 defeat in October 2006 in the Premier League.
  • Wigan have won one of their last 17 league trips to Fulham (W1 D5 L11).
  • Fulham's past three league games have ended in a 1-1 draw, with the Whites opening the scoring in the last two.
  • Wigan have only won one of their last 25 away league games (D6 L18), with that victory coming at Leeds in April (2-1).
  • No player has scored more Championship goals this season than Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic (5).
  • Wigan's Cheyenne Dunkley has scored three goals in his last two league games - he had gone 46 games without a goal previously.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds8521134917
2Swansea8521125717
3Preston8512147716
4West Brom84401510516
5QPR85121412216
6Nottm Forest8431116515
7Bristol City8431139415
8Charlton8422118314
9Sheff Wed8413117413
10Blackburn841398113
11Birmingham841379-213
12Fulham8332127512
13Cardiff8332910-112
14Hull8233111109
15Middlesbrough823389-19
16Millwall8233611-59
17Brentford822456-18
18Derby8152811-38
19Wigan8224813-58
20Reading8215911-27
21Luton82151216-47
22Barnsley8125412-85
23Stoke8026717-102
24Huddersfield8017717-101
View full Championship table

