League One
Blackpool19:45Lincoln City
Venue: Bloomfield Road

Blackpool v Lincoln City

Match report to follow.

Friday 27th September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich96301641221
2Coventry9540159619
3Wycombe105411510519
4Fleetwood95221713417
5Sunderland94411411316
6Blackpool104421412216
7Doncaster8431117415
8Bristol Rovers104331312115
9Peterborough942320101014
10Lincoln City104151415-113
11Shrewsbury9342910-113
12Oxford Utd103341915412
13Rotherham8332128412
14Burton9333119212
15MK Dons94051113-212
16Gillingham92431410410
17Rochdale92431014-410
18Tranmere92341416-29
19Accrington91441117-67
20Portsmouth7133910-16
21Southend91171124-134
22Wimbledon10037918-93
23Bolton8035224-22-9
