Hearts: Craig Levein backs himself and players to improve side's fortunes

Hearts manager Craig Levein knows that his side's results have to improve but insists he is still the man who can turn their fortunes around.

Levein's team sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership ahead of Sunday's Edinburgh derby away to Hibernian.

Fans protested after last weekend's 3-2 defeat at home to Motherwell.

"My interest is purely making Hearts as good as they can possibly be and I believe I can do that with this group of players," Levein said.

"If I didn't think that then I wouldn't be here - it's as simple as that. There isn't any situation where I've looked and thought we've not got the players to get us out of this."

Hearts owner Ann Budge issued a statement this week to say the club's board remained behind Levein and refuted suggestions they were lining up a replacement.

"I've been in the game long enough to know that the situation we're in," Levein said. "Being bottom of the table with two points after five matches - is not a great situation to be in.

"I'm well aware of the circumstances and what we need to do."

Levein fully understands why supporters were unhappy after a run of 12 league games without a victory stretching into last season.

"In this business, I think 99% of managers at some point in their career will have their job at risk, in fact 100%," he said. "So that's the constant that you live with when you do this job.

"I think winning matches is everything, isn't it? We've got a big match on Sunday which is always an exciting fixture for everybody - the players, the coaches, myself and the fans in particular.

"So we go into this game with a view that we need to get three points because we need to climb the table as quickly as possible."

Hibs, only two points better off and sitting ninth, also go into the first derby of the season with some suggesting head coach Paul Heckingbottom is under pressure.

"Whoever starts the game in a positive manner I'm sure will have the supporters behind them," Levein added, pointing out his side's recent trend of conceding early or "crazy" goals.

"So the focus for us is not to assist the opponents, to do everything we can to stop them from scoring and I think that will then put us in a position where we've got a chance of winning."