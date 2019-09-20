Michael Timlin: Stevenage re-sign experienced central midfielder

Michael Timlin spent seven years with Southend before joining Stevenage on a free transfer in July 2018

Central midfielder Michael Timlin has rejoined Stevenage after training with the club this week.

The 34-year-old made 44 starts for Boro last season, but the club said he "chose not to agree a new contract in the summer due to personal reasons".

Timlin, who has also played for Fulham, Scunthorpe, Doncaster, Swindon and Southend, goes into the squad for this Saturday's trip to Forest Green Rovers.

Stevenage have not disclosed the length of Timlin's contract.

