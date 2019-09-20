Racism in football: Football bodies have 'productive' Twitter meeting

Marcus Rashford is among players who have been targeted by racism on social media

The Football Association, Premier League and EFL have had a "productive and positive" meeting with Twitter after online racist abuse of players.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, plus Chelsea's Tammy Abraham and Kurt Zouma, have all been targeted on social media platforms.

Managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard have called on companies to do more to stop the abuse.

The meeting examined specific issues around "unacceptable behaviour".

An FA statement said: "The meeting was productive and positive, and gave both the football authorities and Twitter an opportunity to examine some of the specific issues around this unacceptable behaviour both online and offline.

"All parties agreed to take these constructive discussions forward."

Earlier this month Twitter said it had "taken action" on "more than 700 examples of hateful conduct" in the two weeks after several Premier League players were abused.

"This vile content has no place on our service," it said in a statement. "We want to play our part in curbing this unacceptable behaviour."

Twitter's most recent report says it took action against 7% of reported cases of abuse or hateful conduct.