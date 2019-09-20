Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 20 September

Aberystwyth v Caernarfon Town (19:45): Aberystwyth will look to bounce back after successive defeats as they take on a Caernarfon Town side who are unbeaten in their last five matches.

Newtown v Connah's Quay Nomads (20:00): Newtown will aim to build on last weekend's win over Bala but they face a tough test against third-placed Connah's Quay, who are yet to lose a game this season.

Saturday, 21 September

Penybont v Airbus UK Broughton (14:30): Bottom-club Penybont go in search of their first league victory since they secured promotion last season against 11th-placed Airbus UK Broughton, who have won one and lost six of their Cymru Premier games this season.

Bala Town v Cardiff Met (14:30): Fifth plays fourth at Maes Tegid as Bala look to respond to defeat at Newtown by ending Cardiff Met's unbeaten start to the league season.

Carmarthen Town v The New Saints (14:30): Carmarthen are third-from-bottom in the table having failed to win in their six league games this season and face a tough challenge against The New Saints, who are second.

Monday, 22 September

Barry Town United v Cefn Druids (14:30): League leaders Barry aim to continue their fine start to the season as they host a Cefn Druids side who have not won since the second weekend of the campaign.

Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 22 September

Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies v Port Talbot Town Ladies

Cardiff Met Women v Cyncoed Ladies

Cardiff City FC Women v Llandudno Ladies FC

Swansea City Ladies v Aberystwyth Town Ladies