Premier Division: Derry City stay in fourth spot after goalless draw with Bohemians

Derry City missed the chance to leapfrog Bohemians into third spot

Derry City missed their chance to leapfrog Bohemians into third spot after playing out a 0-0 draw with the Dubliners at the Brandywell.

David Parkhouse went closest for the Candystripes while Luke Wade-Slater spurned Bohs' biggest chance.

Derry also had a penalty appeal turned down when Ross Tierney challenged Jack Malone in the box in the second half.

Declan Devine's side remain in fourth, two points behind Bohs but having played a game less.

Looking to bounce back after last week's EA Sports Cup final penalty shootout defeat by Dundalk, Parkhouse was denied the opening goal after 22 minutes when James Talbot produced a fine stop to deny the in-form Northern Ireland Under-21 international.

Two minutes later, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe was unable to trouble Talbot with his shot before Parkhouse came within inches of getting on the end of Malone's cross after fine play from the midfielder.

Derry had assistant manager Kevin Deery sent to the stands shortly after the half-hour mark during a frustrating opening period for the hosts.

Looking to inject some urgency into the game, Ciaron Harkin came close to heading the hosts ahead within a minute of the restart only for Talbot to tip the ball away for a corner.

The hosts had a huge shout for a penalty waved away on 53 minutes when Malone went down in the box under the challenge of Ross Tierney. While the majority of the Brandywell roared for a spot-kick, referee Paul McLaughlin signalled for a goal kick.

Parkhouse had another sight of goal on the hour but flashed his effort across the face of the goal.

There was a huge let-off for Derry when Wade-Slater blazed his shot well over the crossbar when a mistake by Candystripes defender Jamie McDonagh put him through one-on-one with Peter Cherrie.

Derry play their game in hand at home to Cork City next Friday while Bohs host Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup semi-final on the same night.