Celtic: Uefa fine Scottish champions £11,000 for fan disturbances in win at AIK

Celtic won 4-1 at AIK to secure a place in the Europa League group stage

Celtic have been fined £11,000 by Uefa for fans setting off flares and throwing objects during the 4-1 Europa League play-off win over AIK in Sweden last month.

Uefa's control, ethics and disciplinary Body met on Thursday to rule on the charges against the Scottish champions.

Celtic claimed Swedish supporters had infiltrated the away end as fans and police clashed at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.

Celtic won the tie 6-1 on aggregate.

More to follow.