Dino Maamria: Oldham Athletic boss says Championship is 'achievable' for Latics

Dino Maamria was appointed by Oldham less than two weeks after being sacked by fellow League Two club Stevenage

Dino Maamria's long-term ambition is to take Oldham Athletic into the Championship, after being confirmed as the club's new head coach on Thursday.

Oldham are 21st in League Two and have not played in England's second tier since the 1996-97 season.

"That's my vision," Maamria told BBC Radio Manchester after succeeding Laurent Banide as Latics boss.

"That's why I agreed to take the job. I thought 'how far can go I with this club' and I think that's achievable."

The 48-year-old continued: "Over how many years, I'm not going to look that far ahead. I've got to look at Saturday's game and game-by-game first and foremost.

"Are we capable of promotion? There's some talent here, they need some self-belief, confidence and organisation to make sure they win matches consistently. If we do that, we'll get promoted this season.

"League Two is there for anybody to take charge of it.

"But you've got to prioritise. I've got to make sure I firstly give some spirit to the club, make sure I organise the team to win football matches and then the rest will take care of itself."

Tunisia-born Maamria was sacked by Stevenage on 9 September but found himself back in a managerial job within two weeks, becoming the fourth man to take charge of Oldham in 2019.

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes resigned after 31 days as Oldham boss last season, claiming it had "become clear" that he "would not be able to operate as intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role".

Owner Abdallah Lemsagam later denied any accusations of outside interference.

Maamria says his dealings with both Lemsagam and sporting director Mohamed Lemsagam have been positive.

"I'd like to think I'm a good judge of character," he said. "They're honest people and hardworking people, they've invested a lot of money in the football club and there's no other reason for them to invest that amount of money if they don't want success.

"They want to take the club to the Championship, they're serious about it. They need a bit of help to do that.

"I'll be the man hopefully to help them take this great football club back to the Championship at least."