Huddersfield Town v Millwall
Terence Kongolo is a doubt for bottom club Huddersfield against Millwall after picking up a soft tissue injury.
Alex Pritchard has not featured since the end of August but the midfielder may return from a knee problem.
Millwall will still be without keeper Frank Fielding (quad) and winger Jiri Skalak (foot) for the trip north.
Fit-again pair Jason McCarthy and Shaun Hutchinson returned for the home defeat by QPR last weekend and both are likely to retain their places.
The Lions have not won in five Championship matches, but are eight points better off than the Terriers - who have taken just one point from their first eight games of the season.
Match facts
- Huddersfield Town have won their past five league matches against Millwall since losing 4-0 in October 2012 under Simon Grayson.
- Millwall have lost 11 of their past 12 league visits to Huddersfield (W1 D0), with the exception being a 2-1 win in March 2009 in League One.
- Huddersfield have picked up just three points from their last 54 available in league competition (W0 D3 L15).
- After an unbeaten start three games in (W2 D1), Millwall are winless in their past five Championship matches (D2 L3).
- Since the start of 2017-18, Huddersfield have lost more home league games than any other side in the top four tiers (26), with the Terriers losing 14 of their past 16 at the John Smith's Stadium (W1 D1).
- Matt Smith has been directly involved in four of Millwall's past five league goals (two goals, two assists).