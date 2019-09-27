Huddersfield Town v Millwall

Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant has scored five goals in eight Championship games this season

Terence Kongolo is a doubt for bottom club Huddersfield against Millwall after picking up a soft tissue injury.

Alex Pritchard has not featured since the end of August but the midfielder may return from a knee problem.

Millwall will still be without keeper Frank Fielding (quad) and winger Jiri Skalak (foot) for the trip north.

Fit-again pair Jason McCarthy and Shaun Hutchinson returned for the home defeat by QPR last weekend and both are likely to retain their places.

The Lions have not won in five Championship matches, but are eight points better off than the Terriers - who have taken just one point from their first eight games of the season.

Match facts