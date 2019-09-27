Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday

Garry Monk
Newly-appointed Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has never won at the Riverside since leaving his role as Middlesbrough boss in December 2017
Middlesbrough have no new injury worries as they look to seal back-to-back home wins for the first time this season against Sheffield Wednesday.

Rudy Gestede has still not recovered from a hamstring problem while Hayden Coulson and George Friend are still out, but Jonny Howson could play.

Wednesday skipper Tom Lees is unlikely to play as he recovers from injury.

Lees has missed the past four games with a hamstring problem, but Jordan Rhodes is pushing for a recall.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have not lost consecutive home league matches against Sheffield Wednesday since January 1991.
  • There have been just two goals scored in the past three Championship meetings between Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday at the Riverside.
  • Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium has seen fewer goals scored than any other Championship ground so far this season (5 - F3 A2).
  • No side has scored more headed goals than Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship this season, with the five of the Owls' 11 strikes coming from headers.
  • Britt Assombalonga is currently on 49 home league goals, with 14 of those coming for current side Middlesbrough.
  • Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has lost all three of his league matches against former side Middlesbrough since departing the club, losing all three with Birmingham in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Saturday 28th September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds8521134917
2Swansea8521125717
3Preston8512147716
4West Brom84401510516
5QPR85121412216
6Nottm Forest8431116515
7Bristol City8431139415
8Charlton8422118314
9Sheff Wed8413117413
10Blackburn841398113
11Birmingham841379-213
12Fulham8332127512
13Cardiff8332910-112
14Hull8233111109
15Middlesbrough823389-19
16Millwall8233611-59
17Brentford822456-18
18Derby8152811-38
19Wigan8224813-58
20Reading8215911-27
21Luton82151216-47
22Barnsley8125412-85
23Stoke8026717-102
24Huddersfield8017717-101
View full Championship table

