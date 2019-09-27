Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday

Newly-appointed Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has never won at the Riverside since leaving his role as Middlesbrough boss in December 2017

Middlesbrough have no new injury worries as they look to seal back-to-back home wins for the first time this season against Sheffield Wednesday.

Rudy Gestede has still not recovered from a hamstring problem while Hayden Coulson and George Friend are still out, but Jonny Howson could play.

Wednesday skipper Tom Lees is unlikely to play as he recovers from injury.

Lees has missed the past four games with a hamstring problem, but Jordan Rhodes is pushing for a recall.

Match facts