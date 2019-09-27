Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town
-
Blackburn defender Tosin Adarabioyo is expected to be fit following a thigh injury as Rovers take on Luton Town.
Midfielder Joe Rothwell is hoping to recover from illness, new signing Lewis Holtby is pushing for a start and forward Dominic Samuel is fit again.
Callum McManaman could start for Luton after recovering from a groin injury to feature in the Carabao Cup in midweek.
Martin Cranie may return from a knee injury while Kazenga LuaLua and Andrew Shinnie will be pushing for recalls.
Match facts
- This is the first meeting between Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town since an FA Cup fourth round match in January 2007, which Blackburn won 4-0.
- Luton's most recent league match against Blackburn was back in April 1982, the Hatters winning 2-0 at Kenilworth Road.
- Blackburn have not conceded in any of their past three home league games (W2 D1), last keeping four consecutive clean sheets at Ewood Park in October 2015.
- Luton Town's league games have featured 28 goals so far this season (F12 A16), more than any other Championship side.
- Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray's only previous league match against Luton was in January 2007 as West Bromwich Albion manager, winning 3-2 at The Hawthorns.
- James Collins has scored 48 league goals for Luton - he could become only the second player to reach 50 for the Hatters since their return to the Football League in 2014 (Danny Hylton, 51).