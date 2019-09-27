Swansea City v Reading
- From the section Championship
Swansea defender Ben Wilmot is available to face Reading after being ineligible to face parent club Watford in the Carabao Cup in midweek.
Striker Aldo Kalulu is still recovering from an ankle injury, while Jake Bidwell is still suspended.
On-loan Chelsea defender Matt Miazga played in Reading's much-changed Carabao Cup side after a hamstring injury and could keep his place.
Tyler Blackett could feature but Danny Loader may miss out again with illness.
Match facts
- Swansea have won their past three matches in all competitions against Reading, including both Championship meetings last season.
- Reading are winless in 11 matches in all competitions against Swansea (W0 D4 L7) since winning 4-0 in September 2008 under Steve Coppell.
- Having won five of their first six league games this season (D1), Swansea are winless in their past two, failing to score each time (D1 L1).
- Reading have lost their last three league games, last losing four in a row back in April 2016.
- Swansea have scored a league-high four goals via substitutes in the Championship this season.
- Reading's John Swift has created 33 goalscoring chances in the Championship this season, at least 11 more than any other player.