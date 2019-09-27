Swansea City v Reading

USA international Matt Miazga had been out for a month before returning to the Reading side in midweek

Swansea defender Ben Wilmot is available to face Reading after being ineligible to face parent club Watford in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Striker Aldo Kalulu is still recovering from an ankle injury, while Jake Bidwell is still suspended.

On-loan Chelsea defender Matt Miazga played in Reading's much-changed Carabao Cup side after a hamstring injury and could keep his place.

Tyler Blackett could feature but Danny Loader may miss out again with illness.

Match facts