QPR12:30West Brom
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion

Ahmed Hegazi
West Brom's Ahmed Hegazi could feature for the first time since Egypt were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations by South Africa on 6 July
Bright Osayi-Samuel and Lee Wallace are fit once again for QPR as they aim for a fourth successive Championship win when they host West Bromwich Albion.

Skipper Grant Hall is still a doubt after missing last week's win at Millwall, while Angel Rangel is unfit.

Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazi could feature for the Baggies having played in an under-23s game in midweek.

An ankle injury has seen him sidelined all season, but Kieran Gibbs and Conor Townsend are doubts.

  • QPR lost both of their league contests against West Brom last season, conceding 10 goals across those defeats.
  • The last four league matches between QPR and West Brom have produced a tally of 23 goals (5.8 per game), with both sides winning two matches.
  • QPR are looking to secure five consecutive league wins for the first time since a run of seven in September/October 2004.
  • West Brom are the only side still unbeaten after eight Championship games this season (W4 D4), despite the Baggies being behind in seven of those matches.
  • Nahki Well's five league goals have been worth six points to QPR this season - no other player's strikes have been more valuable to their side.
  • West Bromwich Albion have won more points from losing positions than any other side in the English Football League this season, with 15 of their 16 points coming from behind.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds8521134917
2Swansea8521125717
3Preston8512147716
4West Brom84401510516
5QPR85121412216
6Nottm Forest8431116515
7Bristol City8431139415
8Charlton8422118314
9Sheff Wed8413117413
10Blackburn841398113
11Birmingham841379-213
12Fulham8332127512
13Cardiff8332910-112
14Hull8233111109
15Middlesbrough823389-19
16Millwall8233611-59
17Brentford822456-18
18Derby8152811-38
19Wigan8224813-58
20Reading8215911-27
21Luton82151216-47
22Barnsley8125412-85
23Stoke8026717-102
24Huddersfield8017717-101
