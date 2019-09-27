Preston North End v Bristol City
-
- From the section Championship
Preston boss Alex Neil hopes to have a number of injured players available for Bristol City's visit to Deepdale.
Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer, Ben Pearson and Sean Maguire are expected to return after the Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City, while Declan Rudd and Billy Bodin could shake off injuries.
Bristol City are monitoring the fitness of Nathan Baker after he came off with a calf injury early on against Swansea.
Bailey Wright, Adam Nagy and Tomas Kalas are doubts to make the side.
Match facts
- Preston are unbeaten in their past 12 league matches against Bristol City (W8 D4 L0) since a 4-0 defeat in February 2011 under Phil Brown.
- Bristol City have won just once in their past 12 league visits to Deepdale against Preston (W1 D5 L6).
- Preston have won all four of their home league games so far this season. They last won five in a row at Deepdale in March 2014, while they last won their first five in a league season back in 1966-67.
- Bristol City's only league defeat this season was on the opening weekend (1-3 vs Leeds), with the Robins winning four and drawing three since then.
- Preston's Daniel Johnson has been involved in more Championship goals than any other player this season (7 - 4 goals, 3 assists).
- Bristol City have benefited from more own goals than any other Championship side this season (2) - 15% of their total goals this term have been own goals by the opposition.