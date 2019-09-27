Championship
Preston15:00Bristol City
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Bristol City

Nathan Baker
Bristol City's Nathan Baker had to come off after 30 minutes against Swansea City last week after injuring his calf
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Preston boss Alex Neil hopes to have a number of injured players available for Bristol City's visit to Deepdale.

Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer, Ben Pearson and Sean Maguire are expected to return after the Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City, while Declan Rudd and Billy Bodin could shake off injuries.

Bristol City are monitoring the fitness of Nathan Baker after he came off with a calf injury early on against Swansea.

Bailey Wright, Adam Nagy and Tomas Kalas are doubts to make the side.

Match facts

  • Preston are unbeaten in their past 12 league matches against Bristol City (W8 D4 L0) since a 4-0 defeat in February 2011 under Phil Brown.
  • Bristol City have won just once in their past 12 league visits to Deepdale against Preston (W1 D5 L6).
  • Preston have won all four of their home league games so far this season. They last won five in a row at Deepdale in March 2014, while they last won their first five in a league season back in 1966-67.
  • Bristol City's only league defeat this season was on the opening weekend (1-3 vs Leeds), with the Robins winning four and drawing three since then.
  • Preston's Daniel Johnson has been involved in more Championship goals than any other player this season (7 - 4 goals, 3 assists).
  • Bristol City have benefited from more own goals than any other Championship side this season (2) - 15% of their total goals this term have been own goals by the opposition.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nottm Forest9531148618
2Leeds8521134917
3Swansea8521125717
4Preston8512147716
5West Brom84401510516
6QPR85121412216
7Fulham9432147715
8Bristol City8431139415
9Charlton8422118314
10Sheff Wed8413117413
11Blackburn841398113
12Birmingham841379-213
13Cardiff8332910-112
14Hull8233111109
15Middlesbrough823389-19
16Millwall8233611-59
17Brentford822456-18
18Derby8152811-38
19Wigan9225815-78
20Reading8215911-27
21Luton82151216-47
22Barnsley8125412-85
23Stoke9027920-112
24Huddersfield8017717-101
View full Championship table

Top Stories