Derby15:00Birmingham
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Birmingham City

Richard Keogh
Richard Keogh will not play again this season after suffering a knee injury in a car crash earlier this week
Derby will be without captain Richard Keogh for the rest of the season after he was injured in a car crash which saw team-mates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett charged with drink driving.

Manager Phillip Cocu has yet to decide whether Lawrence and Bennett will play.

Birmingham could welcome back winger Cheick Keita from injury, while Fran Villalba could also feature.

Winger Jefferson Montero remains out with a thigh injury and Maikel Kieftenbeld is a long-term absentee.

Match facts

  • Derby have lost one of their past 12 league matches against Birmingham (W5 D6 L1), a 3-0 defeat in January 2016.
  • Birmingham have taken just two points from their past six league matches against Derby (W0 D2 L4).
  • Derby are still without a win since the opening weekend of the season against Huddersfield, drawing five and losing twice.
  • Birmingham have kept a clean sheet in three of their past five away league games, having conceded at least once in each of their previous 10 on the road.
  • Derby have conceded a league-high nine goals in the first half of games in the Championship this season. However, Birmingham have scored just once before the interval - a league low.
  • Birmingham's Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored eight goals in 12 league appearances against Derby, more than he has against any other opponent in English league football. He's found the net in his last three against the Rams.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds8521134917
2Swansea8521125717
3Preston8512147716
4West Brom84401510516
5QPR85121412216
6Nottm Forest8431116515
7Bristol City8431139415
8Charlton8422118314
9Sheff Wed8413117413
10Blackburn841398113
11Birmingham841379-213
12Fulham8332127512
13Cardiff8332910-112
14Hull8233111109
15Middlesbrough823389-19
16Millwall8233611-59
17Brentford822456-18
18Derby8152811-38
19Wigan8224813-58
20Reading8215911-27
21Luton82151216-47
22Barnsley8125412-85
23Stoke8026717-102
24Huddersfield8017717-101
