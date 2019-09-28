Sunderland 2-1 Milton Keynes Dons

Sunderland's first-half dominance set the tone for their win over MK Dons.

The Black Cats were rampant in the opening 45 minutes, but in the end were a little uneasy in seeing out victory.

They took the lead when a Charlie Wyke cut-back set up Max Power to crack the sweetest of first-time shots from 25 yards in the 25th minute.

A minute later the Black Cats were denied a quick second when a close-range Luke O'Nien header struck the post.

Then a close-range header from O'Nien was destined for the net, before keeper Lee Nicholls reacted well.

The midfielder was not denied for the third time in the 28th minute, however.

He got in behind the defence and lobbed Nicholls. His finish hit the inside of the post and defender Regan Poole tried to clear, but the ball was over the line.

MK Dons, who suffered a third successive defeat, made it edgy for Jack Ross' side in the 55th minute.

An angled cross saw Jon McDonald move off his line and he was beaten to it by Conor McGrandles, whose header lifted over the keeper and was bundled home by Williams.

Report supplied by PA Media.