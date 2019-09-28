Match ends, Sunderland 2, MK Dons 1.
Sunderland 2-1 Milton Keynes Dons
Sunderland's first-half dominance set the tone for their win over MK Dons.
The Black Cats were rampant in the opening 45 minutes, but in the end were a little uneasy in seeing out victory.
They took the lead when a Charlie Wyke cut-back set up Max Power to crack the sweetest of first-time shots from 25 yards in the 25th minute.
A minute later the Black Cats were denied a quick second when a close-range Luke O'Nien header struck the post.
Then a close-range header from O'Nien was destined for the net, before keeper Lee Nicholls reacted well.
The midfielder was not denied for the third time in the 28th minute, however.
He got in behind the defence and lobbed Nicholls. His finish hit the inside of the post and defender Regan Poole tried to clear, but the ball was over the line.
MK Dons, who suffered a third successive defeat, made it edgy for Jack Ross' side in the 55th minute.
An angled cross saw Jon McDonald move off his line and he was beaten to it by Conor McGrandles, whose header lifted over the keeper and was bundled home by Williams.
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 1McLaughlin
- 2McLaughlin
- 4Willis
- 3Lynch
- 28De BockSubstituted forHumeat 64'minutes
- 8McGeouch
- 6PowerBooked at 45mins
- 7MaguireBooked at 52mins
- 13O'NienBooked at 13mins
- 11GoochSubstituted forDobsonat 90+4'minutes
- 9WykeSubstituted forGriggat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ozturk
- 12Flanagan
- 16Burge
- 18Dobson
- 22Grigg
- 23Leadbitter
- 33Hume
MK Dons
- 1Nicholls
- 5Poole
- 16MartinBooked at 65mins
- 2Williams
- 25Brittain
- 18McGrandles
- 8GilbeySubstituted forBoatengat 78'minutes
- 24HoughtonSubstituted forKasumuat 35'minutesBooked at 45mins
- 3LewingtonBooked at 90mins
- 27Nombe
- 9BowerySubstituted forAgardat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Dickenson
- 14Agard
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 22Moore
- 26Boateng
- 29Kasumu
- 33Harley
- Referee:
- Paul Marsden
- Attendance:
- 29,954
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 2, MK Dons 1.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Denver Hume.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. George Dobson replaces Lynden Gooch.
Booking
Dean Lewington (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by George Williams (MK Dons).
Jordan Willis (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Maguire (Sunderland).
Callum Brittain (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Denver Hume (Sunderland).
Attempt saved. George Williams (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Brittain with a cross.
Kieran Agard (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joel Lynch (Sunderland).
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. William Grigg replaces Charlie Wyke.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Hiram Boateng replaces Alex Gilbey.
Hand ball by Conor McGrandles (MK Dons).
Attempt missed. David Kasumu (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Kieran Agard (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Denver Hume (Sunderland).
Attempt blocked. David Kasumu (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Denver Hume.
Conor McGrandles (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).
Foul by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).
Russell Martin (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joel Lynch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Agard (MK Dons).
Attempt missed. Max Power (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Conor McLaughlin.
Attempt saved. George Williams (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Brittain with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Max Power (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Maguire.
Booking
Russell Martin (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Russell Martin (MK Dons).
Attempt missed. Chris Maguire (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luke O'Nien.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Denver Hume replaces Laurens De Bock.
Offside, MK Dons. Sam Nombe tries a through ball, but Kieran Agard is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Kieran Agard replaces Jordan Bowery.
Attempt missed. David Kasumu (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.