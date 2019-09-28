Match ends, Rochdale 0, Wycombe Wanderers 3.
Rochdale 0-3 Wycombe Wanderers
Two goals from Fred Onyedinma helped high-flying Wycombe to a comfortable away win at Rochdale.
With the home side still coming down from their midweek Carabao Cup heroics against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Wycombe drew first blood in the 14th minute.
Alex Pattison's header found Onyedinma in space and he fired beyond goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, despite Jordan Williams' last gasp attempt to clear off the goalline.
And the Chairboys were 2-0 up in the 25th minute, the goal coming directly from a throw-in on the left by Giles Phillips, with Adebayo Akinfenwa using his strength to hold off Williams and guide a header beyond Sanchez.
Dale's best effort came in the 44th minute, Jimmy Ryan's corner stood up to the near post and Jim McNulty meeting it with an angled header, which smacked against the crossbar.
Dale saw plenty of possession but rarely threatened Ryan Allsop's goal after the break and Wycombe wrapped up the win when Onyedinma slotted home from close range with 13 minutes left after Josh Parker's shot had struck the post.
Report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Rochdale
- 25Sánchez
- 13Keohane
- 8Williams
- 4McNulty
- 3Norrington-Davies
- 20RyanSubstituted forDooleyat 60'minutes
- 10Camps
- 40Henderson
- 9AndrewBooked at 50mins
- 14RathboneSubstituted forMorleyat 86'minutes
- 18WilbrahamSubstituted forTavaresat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Dooley
- 12Lynch
- 22Baah
- 28Morley
- 35Bradley
- 37Tavares
- 41Matheson
Wycombe
- 1Allsop
- 19Grimmer
- 5Stewart
- 21Charles
- 16PhillipsSubstituted forMascollat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18Thompson
- 4Gape
- 8PattisonSubstituted forKashketat 62'minutes
- 7Wheeler
- 20AkinfenwaSubstituted forParkerat 76'minutes
- 23Onyedinma
Substitutes
- 2Coelho Jombati
- 11Kashket
- 13Yates
- 15Mascoll
- 24Gardiner-Smith
- 26Aarons
- 27Parker
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 3,039
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rochdale 0, Wycombe Wanderers 3.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Darius Charles.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Josh Parker.
Attempt blocked. Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Jamie Mascoll (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Foul by Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale).
Josh Parker (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Callum Camps (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Aaron Morley replaces Oliver Rathbone.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Jamie Mascoll replaces Giles Phillips.
Attempt blocked. Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jimmy McNulty.
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 0, Wycombe Wanderers 3. Fred Onyedinma (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Josh Parker (Wycombe Wanderers) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Scott Kashket.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Josh Parker replaces Adebayo Akinfenwa.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Fabio Tavares replaces Aaron Wilbraham.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dooley (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Scott Kashket replaces Alex Pattison because of an injury.
Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
Giles Phillips (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Stephen Dooley replaces Jimmy Ryan.
Attempt blocked. Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jimmy McNulty.
Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).
David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Rathbone.
Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale).
Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Calvin Andrew (Rochdale).
Alex Pattison (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Giles Phillips (Wycombe Wanderers).
Callum Camps (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Second Half
Second Half begins Rochdale 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Rochdale 0, Wycombe Wanderers 2.