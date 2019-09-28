Rochdale 0-3 Wycombe Wanderers

Two goals from Fred Onyedinma helped high-flying Wycombe to a comfortable away win at Rochdale.

With the home side still coming down from their midweek Carabao Cup heroics against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Wycombe drew first blood in the 14th minute.

Alex Pattison's header found Onyedinma in space and he fired beyond goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, despite Jordan Williams' last gasp attempt to clear off the goalline.

And the Chairboys were 2-0 up in the 25th minute, the goal coming directly from a throw-in on the left by Giles Phillips, with Adebayo Akinfenwa using his strength to hold off Williams and guide a header beyond Sanchez.

Dale's best effort came in the 44th minute, Jimmy Ryan's corner stood up to the near post and Jim McNulty meeting it with an angled header, which smacked against the crossbar.

Dale saw plenty of possession but rarely threatened Ryan Allsop's goal after the break and Wycombe wrapped up the win when Onyedinma slotted home from close range with 13 minutes left after Josh Parker's shot had struck the post.

Report supplied by PA Media.