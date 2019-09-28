Match ends, Crawley Town 2, Walsall 3.
Crawley Town 2-3 Walsall
Walsall held on to clinch their third-successive victory with a narrow 3-2 result at Crawley to ruin Gabriele Cioffi's 50th league game as Reds head coach.
Skipper James Clarke, who scored Walsall's winner against Scunthorpe the previous week, struck to give the Saddlers the lead in sensational style after only 14 minutes.
Clarke, fed by Rory Gaffney, unleashed a blistering drive from 30 yards which flew into the top corner to the right of goalkeeper Glenn Morris.
Ashley Nathaniel-George missed a good chance for Crawley before the fit-again Elijah Adebayo doubled Walsall's advantage after 27 minutes with his first goal of the season.
Adebayo poked the ball home from close range after Wes McDonald threaded the ball into the box.
Nathaniel-George was on target from the penalty spot for Crawley two minutes before the break after goalkeeper Liam Roberts brought down Matt Bloomfield.
But McDonald restored the Saddlers' two-goal advantage two minutes later with a fine right-footed shot into the top corner.
Crawley threatened after the interval with substitute Bez Lubala firing just wide before setting up Nathan Ferguson, who put a good chance wide.
Lubala had a goal-bound shot parried over by Roberts before substitute Josh Payne made it 3-2 with a shot from 25 yards in the third minute of stoppage time.
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Morris
- 18SesayBooked at 66mins
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 2Young
- 21BulmanSubstituted forPayneat 63'minutes
- 12FergusonSubstituted forAllarakhiaat 90'minutes
- 7Grego-Cox
- 28Camara
- 15Nathaniel-GeorgeSubstituted forLubalaat 45'minutes
- 16Enigbokan-Bloomfield
Substitutes
- 4Payne
- 17Allarakhia
- 20Sendles-White
- 26Galach
- 30Lubala
- 31Boadu Adjei
- 35Luyambula
Walsall
- 1Roberts
- 5J Clarke
- 6Scarr
- 4Sadler
- 33Jules
- 15HoldenBooked at 60mins
- 16GuthrieSubstituted forLiddleat 60'minutes
- 7Sinclair
- 25McDonaldSubstituted forKinsellaat 55'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11AdebayoSubstituted forGordonat 55'minutes
- 30Gaffney
Substitutes
- 2Norman
- 8Kinsella
- 10Gordon
- 13Rose
- 17Hardy
- 21Cockerill-Mollett
- 26Liddle
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
- Attendance:
- 2,275
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 2, Walsall 3.
Attempt missed. Josh Payne (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Panutche Camara.
Booking
Liam Kinsella (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tarryn Allarakhia (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Kinsella (Walsall).
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 2, Walsall 3. Josh Payne (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Panutche Camara.
Attempt blocked. Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Panutche Camara.
Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Clarke (Walsall).
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Tarryn Allarakhia replaces Nathan Ferguson.
Foul by Nathan Ferguson (Crawley Town).
Gary Liddle (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Josh Payne (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Payne.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Liam Roberts.
Attempt saved. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Ferguson.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Zak Jules.
Foul by Nathan Ferguson (Crawley Town).
Gary Liddle (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart Sinclair (Walsall).
Offside, Crawley Town. Jordan Tunnicliffe tries a through ball, but Mason Bloomfield is caught offside.
Attempt missed. David Sesay (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Reece Grego-Cox.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Zak Jules.
Foul by Jordan Tunnicliffe (Crawley Town).
Josh Gordon (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jordan Tunnicliffe (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).
Josh Payne (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart Sinclair (Walsall).
Booking
David Sesay (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Sesay (Crawley Town).
Josh Gordon (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bez Lubala (Crawley Town).
James Clarke (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bez Lubala.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Josh Payne replaces Dannie Bulman.
Attempt missed. Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by David Sesay.
Hand ball by Stuart Sinclair (Walsall).