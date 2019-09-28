Match ends, Salford City 0, Forest Green Rovers 4.
Salford City 0-4 Forest Green Rovers
Salford's disappointing start to life in League Two continued as they were beaten 4-0 by an impressive Forest Green outfit at the Peninsula Stadium.
A double from Matty Stevens, plus one each from Aaron Collins and Ebou Adams, ensured the Gloucestershire side moved up to fourth in the table with a first win in three games.
Striker Stevens gave the visitors a third-minute lead when he placed the ball in the top corner after meeting a Joseph Mills cross.
Rovers then doubled their advantage when Carl Piergianni's back pass to goalkeeper Kyle Letheren was too short and was pounced on by Collins, who fired it beyond the Salford stopper.
The visitors made it three in the 31st minute, with Jack Aitchison playing a through ball to Adams, who drove it home from the edge of the area.
Stevens scored his second - and Rovers' fourth - in the 59th minute after on-loan Celtic forward Aitchison slid him in to finish and leave Salford six points off the bottom.
Line-ups
Salford
- 12Letheren
- 23Pond
- 6Piergianni
- 15BurgessSubstituted forLloyd-McGoldrickat 45'minutes
- 25Jones
- 2Wiseman
- 8MaynardBooked at 38minsSubstituted forRooneyat 64'minutes
- 19SheltonSubstituted forJervisat 45'minutes
- 3TourayBooked at 34mins
- 7Armstrong
- 20DieseruvweBooked at 39mins
Substitutes
- 9Rooney
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 13Hughes
- 21Rodney
- 32Jervis
- 33Evans
- 34Doyle
Forest Green
- 24ThomasBooked at 57mins
- 3Bernard
- 5Mills
- 20Kitching
- 2ShephardSubstituted forGodwin-Malifeat 76'minutes
- 7Winchester
- 14Adams
- 23Mills
- 10CollinsSubstituted forMondalat 78'minutes
- 29AitchisonSubstituted forGrubbat 85'minutes
- 9Stevens
Substitutes
- 8Grubb
- 12Allen
- 13Wollacott
- 15Morton
- 19McGinley
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 25Mondal
- Referee:
- James Oldham
- Attendance:
- 2,561
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Salford City 0, Forest Green Rovers 4.
Attempt missed. Adam Rooney (Salford City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Lloyd with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Ibou Touray (Salford City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Wiseman.
Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Rooney (Salford City).
Foul by Junior Mondal (Forest Green Rovers).
Jake Jervis (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (Salford City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jake Jervis with a cross.
Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (Salford City).
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Dayle Grubb replaces Jack Aitchison.
Hand ball by Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers).
Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Jervis (Salford City).
Attempt saved. Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (Salford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Jervis with a cross.
Liam Kitching (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (Salford City).
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Junior Mondal replaces Aaron Collins.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Udoka Godwin-Malife replaces Liam Shephard because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Scott Wiseman (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Dominic Bernard (Forest Green Rovers).
Danny Lloyd (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Bernard.
Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Lewis Thomas tries a through ball, but Matt Stevens is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Luke Armstrong (Salford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carl Piergianni with a headed pass.
Foul by Joseph Mills (Forest Green Rovers).
Jake Jervis (Salford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jack Aitchison (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Collins following a corner.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Nathan Pond.
Offside, Salford City. Joey Jones tries a through ball, but Adam Rooney is caught offside.
Liam Kitching (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Armstrong (Salford City).
Attempt missed. Carl Piergianni (Salford City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Lloyd with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Joseph Mills.
Attempt blocked. Jake Jervis (Salford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibou Touray.
Substitution
Substitution, Salford City. Adam Rooney replaces Lois Maynard.
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Lloyd.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Nathan Pond.
Attempt blocked. Matt Stevens (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Collins.