Salford City 0-4 Forest Green Rovers

Salford's disappointing start to life in League Two continued as they were beaten 4-0 by an impressive Forest Green outfit at the Peninsula Stadium.

A double from Matty Stevens, plus one each from Aaron Collins and Ebou Adams, ensured the Gloucestershire side moved up to fourth in the table with a first win in three games.

Striker Stevens gave the visitors a third-minute lead when he placed the ball in the top corner after meeting a Joseph Mills cross.

Rovers then doubled their advantage when Carl Piergianni's back pass to goalkeeper Kyle Letheren was too short and was pounced on by Collins, who fired it beyond the Salford stopper.

The visitors made it three in the 31st minute, with Jack Aitchison playing a through ball to Adams, who drove it home from the edge of the area.

Stevens scored his second - and Rovers' fourth - in the 59th minute after on-loan Celtic forward Aitchison slid him in to finish and leave Salford six points off the bottom.

